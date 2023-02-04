KeyCorp Weighs in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

