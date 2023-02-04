KeyCorp Weighs in on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $242.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

