Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

KRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

