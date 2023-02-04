Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
KRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance
Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust
Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.