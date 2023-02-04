Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

KLPEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.65) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Klépierre Price Performance

KLPEF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

