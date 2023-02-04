Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 251,177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 338,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.