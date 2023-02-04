Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of KOD opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.35. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

