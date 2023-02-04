K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SDF stock opened at €21.41 ($23.27) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €14.62 ($15.89) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($39.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

