Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after acquiring an additional 230,792 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 326,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 197,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 461,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 138,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 111,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $5,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

