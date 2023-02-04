Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $186.28 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.04.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.