Larson Financial Group LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,718.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.