Lee Financial Co Purchases 3,619 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

