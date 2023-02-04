Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.90) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.58) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.83 ($4.10).
Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.6 %
LGEN opened at GBX 261.30 ($3.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 293.70 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 768.53.
Insider Activity
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
See Also
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.