Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.90) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.58) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.83 ($4.10).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LGEN opened at GBX 261.30 ($3.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 293.70 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 768.53.

Insider Activity

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck bought 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,183.75 ($7,637.09). In related news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,425 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £6,183.75 ($7,637.09). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 644 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,028.16). Insiders acquired 6,883 shares of company stock worth $1,752,636 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

