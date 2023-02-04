Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.02

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.02 and traded as high as C$19.27. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 6,310 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

Insider Activity

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$662.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.