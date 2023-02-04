Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.02

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.02 and traded as high as C$19.27. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 6,310 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
Featured Stories
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.