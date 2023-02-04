Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LICY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle



Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

