Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Life Settlement Assets Price Performance

LON LSAA opened at GBX 1.51 ($0.02) on Thursday. Life Settlement Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £752,387.70 and a PE ratio of 12.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.40.

Get Life Settlement Assets alerts:

About Life Settlement Assets

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Settlement Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Settlement Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.