Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.