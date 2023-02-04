Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $988.64

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 988.64 ($12.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,292.72 ($15.97). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,278 ($15.78), with a volume of 299,872 shares changing hands.

LIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,130 ($13.96) to GBX 1,180 ($14.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,123.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 988.64. The stock has a market cap of £829.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,727.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

