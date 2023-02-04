Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.33 ($0.79).
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 53.33 ($0.66) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.97 ($0.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.36. The company has a market capitalization of £35.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 876.25.
Insider Activity
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.