LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.17 ($2.83).

LMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.53) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 205 ($2.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 776.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.54. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.40 ($3.46).

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($707,669.51).

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.