Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.03. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 405,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 39.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

