Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$10.25

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNMF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUNMF stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

