Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares changing hands.
Management Consulting Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23.
About Management Consulting Group
Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.
See Also
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.