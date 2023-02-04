ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 225.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2,563.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

