Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $7.07 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $825.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

