Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Match Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,610,000 after acquiring an additional 456,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,610,000 after acquiring an additional 566,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $118.95.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

