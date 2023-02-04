Matthew 25 Management Corp Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

