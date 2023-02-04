MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $6,481,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $40.67 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.