MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.35

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.35 and traded as high as C$15.95. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$15.95, with a volume of 11,834 shares trading hands.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.35. The company has a market cap of C$547.18 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

