McDonald’s Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.15 and a 200 day moving average of $261.66. The stock has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.