McDonald’s Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.15 and a 200-day moving average of $261.66.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

