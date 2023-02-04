MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) versus BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Critical Review

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -188.34% -147.67% -110.33% BIO-key International -117.30% -52.09% -41.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MCX Technologies and BIO-key International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $750,000.00 0.68 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A BIO-key International $5.11 million 1.36 -$5.07 million ($0.88) -0.93

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIO-key International.

4.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MCX Technologies and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BIO-key International beats MCX Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

