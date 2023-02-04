Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Financial Survey

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medalist Diversified REIT presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.93%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -38.57% -19.68% -4.58% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 121.82% 45.54% 17.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.50 -$4.36 million ($0.23) -4.28 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 9.39 $109.17 million $7.77 7.37

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

