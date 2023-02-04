MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.46. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 28,542 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

MediciNova Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

