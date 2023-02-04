MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.46. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 28,542 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

MediciNova Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

