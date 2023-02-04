MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $15.83 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

