Meridian Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meridian to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $31.91 on Friday. Meridian has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Meridian by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Meridian by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meridian by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

