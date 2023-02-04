Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of MTH stock opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65.
Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.