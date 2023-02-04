Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

