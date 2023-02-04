Meta Platforms, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

META stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. YCG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $17,488,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $3,113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

