Meta Platforms, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

META stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $242.61. The company has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 364.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,886,000 after buying an additional 427,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,087.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

