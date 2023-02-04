Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $242.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

