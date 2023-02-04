Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco raised Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $242.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.