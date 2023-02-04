Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on META. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $242.61. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

