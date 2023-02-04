Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. New Street Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $242.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 364.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,886,000 after purchasing an additional 427,786 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

