Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at SVB Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SVB Securities from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. SVB Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on META. OTR Global lowered Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

