Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

