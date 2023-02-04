Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

META has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 364.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $414,886,000 after buying an additional 427,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

