Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

