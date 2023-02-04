Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. YCG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $17,488,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.