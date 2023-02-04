Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on META. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $138.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

