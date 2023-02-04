Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on META. Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61. The company has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

