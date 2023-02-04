Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $171.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $242.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. YCG LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $17,488,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

